Kerry farmer killed in tragic Christmas Eve farm accident

A 77-year-old farmer from Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, was tragically killed following an accident on his farm on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019.

A spokesperson from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed to AgriLand that the incident occurred on the Kerry farm.

The incident was been reported to the HSA and inspectors from the authority attended the scene of the accident.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.

According to local publication The Kerryman, the incident involved a sliding door on a farm shed.

Armagh farm accident

In a separate incident, authorities are investigating the circumstances of a farm death in Newry, Co. Armagh, that took place on Saturday afternoon, November 30, on a farm in the Newry area.

It is understood a 14-year-old girl was killed in the accident.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) said:

“HSENI has received a report of an incident in Newry, has attended the scene, and is currently investigating the circumstances.”

In addition, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

Police will prepare a report for the coroner following a sudden death in a tragic accident at a farm in Newry on Saturday.

“The HSENI is investigating the circumstances,” the PSNI representative added.