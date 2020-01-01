5 things to look out for in the tillage sector in 2020

As the new year begins, we take a look at some things to look out for in the tillage sector in 2020.

Waterford Distillery’s first release

The timeline of three years and one day will pass early in 2020 for Waterford Distillery’s first whisky. Once this date comes the product can be released and for whisky enthusiasts out there this will be an extremely exciting time.

Releases have loads of possibilities – from single-farm releases to releases based on soil types or counties. The connoisseurs out there will get to examine the concept of Terroir in whisky.

The release is also an exciting time for Irish tillage farmers. While the distillery only uses about 2,500t of barley, it is Irish barley and the company prides itself on that as the image below might suggest.

Action on the tillage sector development plan

More than two years on since the publication of a plan by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and the recommendations still have to be acted on.

Chairman of the committee, Pat Deering TD, admitted his disappointment at the lack of progress to AgriLand last September; maybe 2020 will be the year of action…

On a positive note, December did see the Government make €850,000 available for research into brewing and distilling. Drinks Ireland stated that the research project aims to look at how to effectively utilise natively grown cereals in Irish drinks.

Advertisement

A rise in spring cereal area

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone that the spring cereal area is set to rise. An estimated 50% of 2019’s winter cereal area has been planted for the 2020 season and a large proportion of these crops are struggling.

The remaining ground will have to be planted to something and a rise in the spring cereal area is expected – most likely largest in spring barley.

The spring barley area took a hit in 2019 due to increased popularity of winter barley and improved sowing conditions for winter crops. In 2019, the spring barley area stood at 96,200ha, down from 127,400ha in 2018. However, it had risen in 2018, from 115,200ha in 2017, following a decrease in winter planting.

Increased malting capacity

40,000t of extra malt will be produced by Boortmalt at its Athy plant once the expansion is completed – going to schedule this will be January – and repair works have finished on the old maltings.

Approximately 180,000t of barley will be needed to run the plant each year once it is at its full capacity, which is expected to be in the spring time, all going well.

New chemistry

2020 may see the loss of active ingredients, most notably chlorothalonil, but there is new chemistry on the way. BASF is set to launch its new active ingredient – Revysol – in February.

Corteva is also set to launch its new active – Inatreq – in the spring time. Both actives will be aimed at the wheat market in 2020.