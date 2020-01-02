Calls made for beef taskforce to ‘prioritise’ €40 million suckler cow funding

Calls have been made for the €40 million available to the suckler cow sector for 2020 to “become a priority for implementation” for the Beef Market Taskforce.

Speaking in advance of the second Beef Market Taskforce meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 9, the president of the (INHFA), Colm O’Donnell, has said: “This must be addressed as a matter of urgency at the next meeting in order to target support at a sector which is extremely vulnerable at the present time”.

O’Donnell was referring to confirmation from the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, that the Beef Environmental Exposure Pilot (BEEP) scheme would have its funding doubled this year, from €20 million to €40 million.

Minister Creed confirmed the additional funding at the time of Budget 2020.

Continuing, O’Donnell said: “The INHFA has already highlighted to Minister Creed and the beef taskforce chairman that recent Department of Agriculture schemes have discriminated unfairly against smaller suckler herds who have not participated.”

He believes this is “because of the complex nature and conditionality attached to schemes such as the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) and the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM)”.

O’Donnell added: “On average, the three current support measures in place have approximately an uptake level of just 25% or 15,000 suckler farmers out of a total of close on 60,000 farmers deemed to be eligible for support”.

Concluding, the national farm leader said: “It is vital that the minister now comes forward with a new focus on how his department draw up new schemes that has the ability to both deliver on the objectives of the next CAP programme whilst ensuring the equal treatment of all suckler farmers”.