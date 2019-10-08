Agriculture in line for bulk of €650 million ‘no-deal’ fund – Creed
Minister Michael Creed has said that he expects the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to get the “lion’s share” of the €650 million that would be delivered under Budget 2020 for “vulnerable sectors” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
The €650 million funding will only be used in the event of a no-deal Brexit, with agriculture in line for €110 million of this initially, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on October 31.
The other vulnerable sectors that have been identified – enterprise and tourism – will each receive an allocation of this €650 million as well.
The minister also confirmed that the Beef Environmental Exposure Pilot (BEEP) scheme would have its funding doubled next year, from €20 million to €40 million.
The current cycle of the BEEP scheme – it’s first since since its introduction in February – is approaching its end.
Farmers have until November 1 to submit weight data on pairings of cows and unweaned calves. Payments under the scheme are scheduled to be made throughout the month of December.