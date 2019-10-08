Auction report: Popular brands in the mix…at ‘on-farm’ clearance

Tuesday, September 17, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Toftleys Farm, West Rasen, Lincolnshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Cheffins. This report focuses on the tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2.5%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Advertisement

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2003 New Holland TM140 (pictured below) was described as follows: Range Command; 40kph; cab suspension; 650/65R38 rear and 540/65R28 front wheels/tyres; 4,819 hours. It sold for £21,800.

This 2004 John Deere 7920 (pictured below) was described as follows: AutoPowr; 40kph; front axle suspension; GreenStar-ready; 710/70R42 rear and 600/70R30 front wheels/tyres; 4,230 hours. It sold for £45,000.

This 2008 John Deere 6330 (pictured below) was described as follows: Premium; PowrQuad Plus; 40kph; John Deere 633 front loader; front axle suspension; 460/85R38 rear and 420/85R24 front wheels/tyres; 2,423 hours. It sold for £34,000.

This 2006 Case IH Quadtrac 530 (pictured below) was described as follows: drawbar only; front weights; 8,667 hours. It sold for £33,200.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this auction.