Auction report: Mix of machinery up for grabs at ‘on-farm’ clearance

Tuesday, September 17, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Toftleys Farm, West Rasen, Lincolnshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Cheffins. This report focuses on the self-propelled equipment (apart from the tractors) that was up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2.5%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 2007 John Deere 9780i CTS (pictured below) was described as follows: 25ft header; side-knife; GreenStar-ready; 800/65R32 front and 480/80R26 rear wheels/tyres; 1,710 engine hours; 1,181 drum hours. It sold for £47,500.

This 2001 Bobcat T 3093 CD (pictured below) was described as follows: hydrostatic; pallet tines/forks; 16.0/70-20 wheels/tyres; 4,854 hours. It sold for £9,000.

This 2006 Househam AR (Air-Ride) 2500 (pictured below) was described as follows: 2,500L tank; 28m booms; Iveco engine; 380/85R30 wheels/tyres; 3,361 hours. It sold for £17,200.

This 1997 Chaviot 2000 (pictured below) was described as follows: 2WD; 2,000L tank; Land Rover TDI engine; 21m booms; 48X25.00-20 wheels/tyres; offered with additional wheels/tyres; air-conditioning; 5,312 hours. It sold for £1,800.

