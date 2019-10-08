Budget 2020: €3 million allocation for ‘new agri-environmental schemes’

In announcing ‘Budget 2020’ today, Tuesday, October 8, the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohue, outlined: “I am allocating €3 million in order to pilot new agri-environmental schemes in 2020.”

Commenting on the decision, he said: “Agriculture and rural development are cornerstones of our economy, supporting thousands of jobs in increasingly diverse areas.

Challenges facing our rural economy, such as Brexit, globalisation and climate change, will necessitate adaptation over time.

“This is why the Government is investing nearly €2 billion in rural Ireland in 2020.”

Minister Donohue explained: “This includes an additional €51 million for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and €17 million for the Department of Rural and Community Development.”

He confirmed: “Within this, I am allocating €3 million in order to pilot new agri-environmental schemes in 2020.

These schemes will help to reduce emissions from the sector, while improving biodiversity and water quality, and supporting farm incomes.

Minister Donohue also noted: “€110 million will be provided through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the event of a no-deal Brexit.”

Concluding, the minister said: “Conscious of the particular impact that a no-deal Brexit will have on our rural economy; the Government stands ready to further increase the level of investment already in place.”