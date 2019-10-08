Auction report: Perched for a bargain at this big ‘ex-demo’ sale?

An auction involving JCB equipment was held on Tuesday, September 24.

The venue was Wardlow Quarry, Cauldon Lowe, Staffordshire (England) – a different location to that of previous such auctions. The sale was conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

The catalogue was home to a varied selection of machines, attachments and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles.

Some of the machines were described as “ex-demonstration” units. All items were “sold as seen”. No warranty was implied or given.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

This particular report focuses on some of the loading shovels that were up for grabs (including a number of industrial-spec units).

Advertisement

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the lots. However, prices were subject to VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer/sale prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2018 JCB 403 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2741600; approximately 600 hours. It sold for £17,500.

This 2018 JCB 409 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2678877; approximately 525 hours. It sold for £29,000.

This 2018 JCB 427 ZX (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2407555; approximately 412 hours. It sold for £70,000.

This 2018 JCB 457 WHT Wastemaster (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2244926; approximately 655 hours. It sold for £114,000.