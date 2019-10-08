Creed: Carbon tax rise ‘will not affect the price of green diesel’

Creed: Carbon tax rise ‘will not affect the price of green diesel’

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has today, Tuesday, October 5, outlined: “The increase in the price of diesel as a consequence of the carbon tax will not – in fact – impact on agri diesel.”

Speaking on RTE’s ‘Budget 2020’ coverage, Minister Creed added: “We have provision from the hypothecated fund from the carbon tax of €90 million.

We have some of that [ringfenced] for new schemes and I’m looking in particular at a pilot in the area of less-intensive management of carbon rich soils in particular under an environmental efficiency scheme.

He noted: “The view is to mainstream pilots like that in the next CAP.”

Cross-party support for carbon tax rise

Meanwhile, earlier today, In announcing Budget 2020, the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohue, outlined: “There is nearly cross-party support to increase the price of carbon from €20 to €80/t by 2030.”

However, Minister Donohue noted that this will be done incrementally and said the Government is committed to “a €6/t increase as a first step towards this target”.

The move will see the carbon tax increase from €20/t to €26/t.

This increase will apply from midnight tonight to auto fuels but its application to other fuels will be delayed until May 2020, after the winter heating season.

The minister said: “This measure will raise €90 million all of which will be ring-fenced to fund new climate action measures.”

He noted that the Government plans to: “Provide additional relief through the Diesel Rebate Scheme to hauliers to compensate the sector for the increased cost of fuel.”

In announcing the increase, the minister outlined: “Climate change is without doubt our defining challenge.

“We need to prove that we can grow the economy while reducing our carbon footprint,” he concluded.

CLASSIFIED ADVERTS

Budget 2020 Minister Creed
Loading Next Story