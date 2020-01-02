Investigations ongoing following recovery of vehicle stolen from yard

Investigations are ongoing after a vehicle which was stolen from a yard in recent weeks was recovered, according to An Garda Síochána.

“Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a jeep from a yard in Mountainpole, Kells, Co. Meath, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 24,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.

“The jeep was later recovered by Gardaí.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The vehicle in question was a 2005 Wicklow-registered Ssangyong Rexton 4X4, local Gardaí said in a recent plea for information.

Youth’s apology following JCB joyride

In other news, a 14-year-old boy wrote a “letter of apology” following an incident in which a stolen JCB was crashed into a tractor and a gate in a yard in England during the Christmas period.

The incident took place in Stoke Canon, near Exetor in Devon, England, last Saturday, December 28.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed:

Police attended a property in Stoke Canon at around 4:00am on Saturday, December 28, following reports of someone breaking into the grounds, stealing a JCB and driving it around, accidentally crashing into a tractor and a gate, before running off.

“A 14-year-old boy was subsequently taken into police custody and questioned by police.

“In agreement with the owner of the property, the boy wrote a letter of apology to the owner and to the witness of the incident as part of the restorative justice process,” the police spokesperson concluded.

