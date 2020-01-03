Sheep trade: New year’s boost as prices edge up towards 520c/kg

As we embark on 2020, farmers will be glad to see that base quotes for lambs are on the rise again.

Since the end of November, base quotes for lambs have increased by over 70c/kg in meat processing facilities.

Currently, farmers are securing prices of between 505c/kg and 520c/kg including quality assured (QA) bonuses.

Farmers involved in producer groups are securing prices of up to 530c/kg (up to a carcass weight of 22.5kg).

The number of sheep on offer at marts across the country before Christmas declined. This, in turn, has made it more difficult for factories to source factory-fit lambs.

Therefore, as of now, farmers are securing returns of between €113/head and €117/head including QA for lambs that are killing out at a 22.5kg carcass weight.

Quotes

This week, Kildare Chilling (Thursday quote) is offering a base price of 510c/kg + 10c/kg QA – up 10c/kg (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

Irish Country Meats (Thursday quote) is offering a base price of 495c/kg + 10c/kg – up 15c/kg (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

And, finally, Kepak Athleague (Thursday quote) is offering a base price of 500c/kg + 15c/kg – up 15c/kg (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 505-520c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 270-280c/kg in sheep processing plants.

Spring lamb quotes: Kepak Athleague: 500c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 510c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 495c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 270c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 270c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 280c/kg.

Clean Livestock Policy

It is important that farmers keep in mind the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) when deciding on what lambs they plan to send to the factory.

Factory-fit lambs that are being fed indoors are susceptible to becoming dirty in the shed. Therefore, it is important to regularly bed lambs to prevent this from happening.

The CLP for sheep was introduced in 2016 and it’s a three-category system. Under the policy, sheep are classified as being satisfactory (Category A), acceptable (Category B) or unacceptable (Category C).

To help reduce the risk of sheep falling into the latter category – Category C – the department offers farmers the following advice.