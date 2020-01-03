Weekend weather: High pressure to bring dry weekend

This weekend’s weather will see a high-pressure front become established to the south of the country which will be the dominant influence through the weekend.

However, according to Met Éireann, “a more mobile Atlantic regime” will resume from Monday onwards, bringing periods of wet and windy weather.

Today, Friday, January 3, will be a cool, bright day with sunny spells.

According to the national forecaster, conditions will be dry in most areas today. However, a few passing showers will affect parts of the west and north from time to time. Highest temperatures this afternoon will range from 6° to 9°.

Tonight will continue dry in most areas with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

Cloud amounts will be thickest in the west and north of the country, where a little patchy light rain or drizzle will occur.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 2° to 5° generally, but temperatures will dip to 0° where skies remain clear in parts of the south and east, with a patchy frost occurring.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be a cloudier day overall. Scattered patches of light rain or drizzle will affect western and northern counties but will spread elsewhere as the day goes on. Top temperatures on Saturday will ranger from 7° to 10°.

Saturday night will see variable cloud amounts and clear spells with occasional light rain and drizzle, according to the national forecaster.

Isolated mist patches will occur also, especially on hills and coasts. Lowest temperatures will range from 5° to 8°.

Sunday will be a breezy and rather cloudy day overall with outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, but staying mainly dry elsewhere with some sunshine breaking through at times.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will reach 9° to 11°.

Finally, Sunday night will become increasingly windy with cloud thickening countrywide and rain pushing in off the Atlantic towards morning. Lowest temperatures on Sunday night will range from 6° to 8°.