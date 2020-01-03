€4.5 million allocated under Community Enhancement Programme

2,106 community initiatives around the country have been allocated a total of €4,524,124 under the Community Enhancement Programme, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has confirmed.

The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups to help them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities, according to the Department of Rural and Community Devcelopment

It supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Having announced an open application process for the €4.5 million programme in 2019, Minister Ring is now in a position to confirm the details of the projects which have been allocated funding.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland in Cavan (€4,000) to help develop a community garden for individuals living with a brain injury;

Castleisland Day Care Centre in Kerry (€1,500) for equipment for the Day Care Centre users;

Drumkeeran Youth Café in Leitrim (€4,000) for construction and enhancement works; and

Killawalla Community Centre in Mayo (€3,400) for upgrades to the community centre. Some examples of the over 2,000 projects supported include:

Speaking today, Friday, January 3, Minister Ring said: “A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country.”

Minister Ring continued, adding:

“Typical enhancements under the programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community.

The programme has also supported energy efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.

Today’s announcement follows an open application process which was administered by local community development committees in each local authority area.

It is intended to run the programme again in 2020, the department added.