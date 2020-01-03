Horse saved from 10ft bog drain following 3-hour rescue

A horse was lucky to escape alive last month following the intervention of emergency services after taking a tumble into a 10ft drain in a bog in the midlands.

Requiring assistance from both members of An Garda Síochána and the local fire and rescue service, as well as local animal charity Hungry Horse Outside, the incident involving the horse took place on Friday night, December 20, in Co. Longford.

In a brief statement on social media, An Garda Síochána said:

Gardaí and fire services from Longford spent three hours [Friday] night rescuing a horse which had fallen into a bog drain approximately 10ft deep with water.

“The horse was successfully rescued after some delicate work and now recovering at the Hungry Horse Foundation which also assisted emergency services,” the statement added.

Hungry Horse Outside (HHO) also took to social media, noting that the horse has been appropriately dubbed “Sergeant” after the ordeal.

“Last night HHO got a call-out for a rescue of a horse, stuck in a 10ft drain, filled with water.

“So, in pitch black, when most were asleep, off they went to see if they could help. Between HHO, firefighters and local Garda they managed to save this beautiful fella now named Sergeant.



“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the dedicated men and women that work within these fields.

“They are many times unsung heroes,” the charity’s statement concluded.