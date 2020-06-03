Annual Embrace Farm Remembrance Service to be held as a virtual event

The annual Embrace Farm Ecumenical Remembrance Service is set to take place as a virtual event later this month.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and on-going restrictions, the founders of the annual service – Brian Rohan and his wife Norma, a farming family from Shanahoe, Co. Laois – have confirmed plans to live-stream the commemoration service on Sunday, June 28.

As such, the organisers are now appealing to members of the farming community who have lost someone in a farm accident, and who want to have them remembered on the day, that they get in touch with the farm accident support network.

Speaking to AgriLand Brian Rohan said: “We had hoped that things would be back to normal by the end of June; but unfortunately we can’t hold the service as normal.

“We will have our social distancing guidelines in place and we will hold a live-stream of the service on the day.

We will still have the roll-call of names – we know that bereaved families really appreciate that moment to have their loved one’s name called out.

“We will have the bishop there on the day, the local parish priest, the local Church of Ireland clergy will be there and we will hold prayers.

“We ask that anyone who has been affected by a farm accident or a farm fatality that contact us with the name of their loved one.

This year, we are also asking families to send on a picture of their loved ones that they have lost over the years, so that we can remember them in photographs on the day too.

“We hope this will be a nice touch to the service under the circumstances,” Brian said.

The virtual Embrace Farm Ecumenical Remembrance Service will take place at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, on June 28.

Further information on the service is expected over the coming days.