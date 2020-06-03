Man in 70s killed in Cork farm accident

A man in his 70s was killed in a farm accident in Co. Cork this morning, Wednesday, June 3.

Confirming the news to AgriLand a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident at a farm in Coomanore, Bantry, Co. Cork.

At approximately 10:00am [this morning, Monday] June 3, Gardaí received reports a male in his 70s had been discovered with serious injuries.

“The male has been pronounced deceased and remains at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson added.

This is the tenth farm fatality to take place in the Republic of Ireland so far this year.

Farm fatality in Longford

Last week a man believed to be in his 50s was killed in an accident on a farm in Co. Longford.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

A man in his 50s has died following an incident on a farmyard in the Colehill area of Co. Longford at approximately 6:00pm on Thursday, May 28.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the local coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing,” the representative said.

It is understood that the man was working on machinery at the time of the accident.