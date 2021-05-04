Environmental group An Taisce will appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Tuesday, May 4).

Today’s meeting will take place in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House, starting at 3:30p.m this afternoon.

The topic of the meeting is the Climate Action Plan and its implications for the agriculture sector.

However, it is understood that some committee members are also looking to quiz An Taisce on its recent High Court case against the development of a Glanbia cheese manufacturing plant.

The ensuing delay in the development of that plant led to Glanbia introducing a peak milk supply control measure.

Other similar actions that An Taisce are understood to be pursuing are likely to be addressed by committee members.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, committee chairperson Jackie Cahill said: “This is the second meeting regarding this topic [the Climate Action Plan] following the appearance from Teagasc on April 19.

“We are interested in getting an insight into the implications of climate action on the agri-sector from An Taisce. This will inform the committee’s submission to the public consultation on the 2021 Climate Action Plan,” Cahill pointed out.

“There are already major questions regarding our climate, biodiversity, agriculture and sustainability with respect to economic growth and the agri-food industry, all of which are interlinked.

“There are concerns about this Climate Action Plan from stakeholders within the farming community and we look forward to the perspective of An Taisce today,” Cahill concluded.

The meeting can be viewed through the live feed from Committee Room 3 on Oireachtas TV.