A seminar discussing legal and insurance issues for farmers who employ other persons has been organised for this week.

The seminar is being hosted and organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA). The title of the seminar is ‘Employment Compliance for Farmer Employers’.

The virtual talk – to be held over Microsoft Teams – is scheduled to take place at 7:30p.m this Thursday (May 6).

The seminar will include a panel to discuss the importance of compliance for farmer employers as well as an overview of the association’s employment service.

The meeting will, according to the IFA, take participants through the main issues around employment legislation and the legal issues and insurance issues they may need to be aware of if they are employing others.

Advertisement

Martin Stapleton, the chairperson of the association’s Member Services, said that “the needs of farmers are not addressed in the area of employment legislation”.

“Farmer employers can find themselves very exposed in this area. The provision of a tailored service in line with farmer needs is long overdue in the agriculture sector,” Stapleton added.

The IFA’s employment service is in partnership with HR company HR Duo.

HR Duo’s managing director Jerome Ford said: “The impact of poor employment practices could leave farmers exposed to the WRC [Workplace Relations Commission], Labour Court action and many other legal matters.

Thursday’s seminar is a registration-only event, and places are on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.