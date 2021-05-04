A photo competition aimed at highlighting some of the many examples of biodiversity evident on equine farms around the country has been launched by Teagasc’s equine specialists and countryside management specialist.

The competition, ‘Equine Farming and Biodiversity’, offers non-professional photographers the opportunity to showcase the importance and beauty of biodiversity, and win some great prizes at the same time.

“We invite the submission of digital images capturing some of the wider benefits of equine farming with biodiversity in mind.

“With this photo competition, we hope to showcase a range of photos that reflect the contribution that equine farms are making to protecting biodiversity across the landscape of Ireland,” according to Teagasc.

Biodiversity – what is it?

Biodiversity simply means ‘biological diversity’ – native Irish flora, fauna and the habitats in which they exist. Some examples are hedges, trees, watercourses, species rich grassland and stone walls.

The presence of birds, bats, bees and other wildlife indicates a healthy environment.

Biodiversity is enhanced by protecting and managing all these things correctly, while traditional equine breeds like the Irish Draught and the Connemara Pony are a link to the past and give a sense of local identity.

Competition guidelines

Photos must be taken on your farm and must include an equine/equines at rest or working, while also showcasing examples of biodiversity. Individual participants may submit a maximum of one photo.

Submission of photos

Individual entrants may enter a maximum of one photo up until May 31;

Photographs must be submitted in digital format only;

No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

Selection of winning entries

The competition will be judged by a Teagasc selection panel and the judges’ decision is final;

The winning photo(s) will be displayed on the Teagasc website.