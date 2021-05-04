There has been a changing of the guard at Progressive Genetics in recent weeks as Ross Hamilton departs the company for pastures new.

After nine years working as marketing executive with Progressive Genetics, Ross decided to take up a new challenge with Kendlebell Naas, a call centre based in Kildare.

Looking back on his time in Progressive, he joined the company straight from college initially starting for six-week period to update database files for Larry Feeney the marketing manager.

“Before I knew it six weeks had turned into nine enjoyable years,” he told Agriland.

Cutting his teeth with Progressive Genetics, Ross said he both learned a lot and made a solid contribution to their operation over the years as well.

At the Meath-based agri-services firm he held a number of roles including:

Advertisement

Managing the Fresh Semen Programme;

Promoting Beef on Dairy Test Programme – “always looking for the next DBZ or the next KYA”;

Managing the company’s multiple social media platforms and growing its online following to over 75,000 followers across multiple platforms; and

Developing the “George goes Dairy Farming” video series, which was one of most successful campaigns with over 200,000 views on the latest series.

Looking to the future, Ross explained his new job is a complete change, outlining:

“Kendlebell Naas is a medium-sized call centre that offers customisable telephone answering, service desk and helpdesk solutions to a range of businesses throughout Ireland and the UK.”

While not strictly agriculture related, he will be encountering a few familiar firms, adding:

“Our clients are involved in every type of industry in Ireland from multinationals like Electrolux, pharmaceutical companies, private hospitals, medical practitioners – and agri businesses too.

“For some customers we are processing enquiries, logging service calls, taking orders, making appointments, processing payments, providing postal addresses and lots more.

“For most customers we provide service during office hours, but we also offer a full 24/7, 365 service where needed.”