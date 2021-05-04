Tributes have been paid following the death of the chairman and founder of Finnebrogue Artisan Denis Lynn.

The prominent Northern Ireland businessman and farmer died in an accident on Sunday evening, May 2, which is believed to have involved a quad.

In a statement yesterday (Monday, May 3), Finnebrogue Artisan announced its chairman’s death, stating:

“Our thoughts are with Denis’s wife Christine, his children Kerry, Clare, Tara and Ciara, and the entire family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Buying the Finnebrogue estate in 1991, during the 1990s he was a beef farmer and then a deer farmer. According to the company, Lynn “established Finnebrogue as the largest farmer and processor of deer in the UK, supplying Michelin star restaurants, top supermarkets and celebrity chefs”.

Paying tribute to Lynn as a visionary “with an infectious passion for delivering positive change for the planet and its people”, the company said: “He leaves behind an extraordinary list of achievements.

“Denis also leaves behind Finnebrogue and a vision for its future.

“It now falls on all of us – the Finnebrogue family – to continue his outstanding work,” the company said.

An email account, [email protected], has been set up for condolences, which will be compiled and published in due course, the firm added.