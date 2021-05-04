Construction is to begin on three new solar farms in counties Wexford and Kilkenny this month, according to EDF Renewables Ireland.

The three projects will be among the first utility-scale solar farms to be built in Ireland and, once complete, will have a combined capacity of 17MW.

Coolroe Solar Farm (5MW) is located in Coolroe, Ballycullane, Co. Wexford, with Blusheens Solar Farm (8MW) in Killinick, Co. Wexford, while Curraghmartin Solar Farm (4MW) is located in Curraghmartin, Carrigeen, Co. Kilkenny.

The projects are the first to begin construction following EDF Renewables’ acquisition of 100% of Wexford Solar Ltd last year, which included eight projects with over 100MW of capacity across the country.

Construction is expected to take up to 10 months, to be completed in February 2022 at the earliest, and the three new solar farms will together supply enough low-carbon electricity to power the equivalent of more than 6,600 homes.

Advertisement

Commenting, Kevin Daly, head of development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be breaking ground on our first solar projects in Ireland.

“Developing a diverse renewable energy mix is crucial if Ireland is to achieve its 2030 emissions targets, and these three new solar farms will make an important contribution to meeting these goals and providing consumers with affordable, low-carbon electricity.

“We are committed to working hand-in-hand with communities, and are engaging with local residents in Wexford and Kilkenny to keep them updated on the projects and the construction process as they develop, and the community benefit funds that will help support local projects and initiatives.

According to EDF Renewables Ireland, each project was successful in the first round of the Irish government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme last year, which will see them supply electricity at a pre-agreed price.