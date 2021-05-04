Farmers have been urged to get their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications in ahead of the looming deadline – which this year will be on Monday, May 17.

Opening for applications on February 18, in the meantime farmers will have received a BPS information pack in the post containing maps and land details.

May 17 is also the deadline for the related submission of applications for:

Transfer of Entitlements;

Young Farmer/National Reserve;

The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM);

The Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC); and

The Protein Aid scheme.

Applicants should note that they must register for www.agfood.ie as a first step before they can complete their applications. Those who have not yet registered should this do this as soon as possible.

The department can help farmers in making their applications through its telephone helpdesk services.

The helpdesk service telephone number is 0761-064420.

Lines will be open for extended hours in the run up to the application date as follows:

Between 9:15am and 9:00pm from Monday, May 10, to Friday, May 14;

On Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16 from 9:30am to 5:00pm;

Between 9:15am and 12:00am on Monday, May 17.

Reminding farmers of the deadline, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “The financial support provided under schemes is a key support for farmers.

“I urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 17 deadline.

“Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should ring the department’s helpdesk [which] is open and available where a member of staff will be able to assist them.

In relation to the new Straw Incorporation Measure in particular, the minister added:

“This new €10 million measure is an important support for tillage farmers and I would encourage eligible farmers to apply by the May 17 deadline.”