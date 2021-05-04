Gardaí investigating the armed robbery of a post office in Stradone, Co. Cavan, have made three further arrests this morning (Tuesday, May 4).

As part of an ongoing investigation into this robbery, which took place on April 22, a number of searches have been carried out by An Garda Síochána in Co. Cavan and a man in his 30s was arrested on April 24.

He was subsequently released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

This morning, local detectives, assisted by uniform colleagues and the Armed Support Unit, have arrested three men in the Cavan area in connection with this robbery.

These men, one in his 40s and two in their 20s, are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda stations in the Cavan district.

Continued appeal for information on armed robbery

Gardaí continue to appeal for information in connection with this robbery, which occurred shortly after 10:00a.m on Thursday, April 22.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was found burned out nearby a short time later at Lisnageer, Cootehill, Co. Cavan. There were no injuries reported following the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have video footage, including dash cam or CCTV footage in the Stradone or Cootehill area, are asked to make contact with Gardaí at Cavan Garda Station on: 049-4368800.