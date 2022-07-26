An Taisce has said that the government must commit to the highest proposed emissions reduction target of 30% for the agriculture sector.

Debate is continuing among the government parties on the various sectoral emissions ceilings as part of Ireland’s carbon budgets, which were approved in April.

The proposed target for agriculture will involve an emissions cut of 22-30%, relative to 2018 levels.

It has been anticipated that the targets will be signed off on when the Cabinet meets tomorrow (Wednesday, July 27). However, it remains unclear if that deadline will be met.

An Taisce said that the coming days will present “the biggest test the Irish Government has yet faced on the credibility of their commitment to climate action”.

It added that equity is a critical element of the carbon budgets, with all sectors pulling their weight.

Agriculture has been “the biggest stumbling block” in reaching consensus on sectoral budgets, the group noted.

An Taisce stated that the sector has already been given “a very significant concessions” with a maximum reduction of 30%, when all other sectors are twice that.

Pointing to recent analysis, it stated that a 22% cut for agriculture would mean energy-related emissions would have to reduce by 68%, up from the 60% target already proposed.

An Taisce claimed that this would cost every household approximately €5,000 by 2030.

“Given the unprecedented rate of energy poverty in Ireland, foisting such an additional financial burden on any sector, and on society as a whole, so agriculture can get special treatment is inequitable and unjust,” Dr. Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer for An Taisce, said.

“Whatever the outcome, if there is one big winner that likely means a lot of losers in terms of share of the finite budget.

“Cutting agricultural methane substantially by 2030 is especially critical if we want to limit warming in the short to medium term, but the radical changes that agriculture must undergo will require careful and rapid implementation of a ‘just transition’, with clear supports and structures in place to assist farmers with that transition.

“But while the main focus at the moment is on agriculture, it’s vital that the public knows that even with radical changes in agriculture, energy demand reduction, in transport particularly, will be important to enable a less costly transition,” she continued.

“This transition is going to impact on every single one of us, there’s no way around that.

“The challenge to meet Ireland’s GHG reductions obligations is immense, but we must recognise how much we, as a rich country, have already contributed to global warming, and our immediate responsibility to meet this challenge. All sectors must do their fair share – there is no room for exceptionalism,” McGoff concluded.