Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 1,069 million litres for June 2021.

This represents an increase of 3.7% over June 2020, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The fat content remains unchanged from June 2020 to June 2021 at 3.97%. The protein content increased to 3.47% from 3.45%.

During the period January to June 2021, domestic intake was estimated at 4674.7 million litres, an increase of 7.2% when compared to the corresponding period for 2020.

Comparing the June 2021 milk produce figures with those for June 2020 shows that butter production increased to 31,400t.

European milk intake picture

France has the largest intake the of milk to creameries and pasteurisers between January and June this year with an estimated 10,658 million tonnes, followed by Germany, The Netherlands, Poland and Italy.

The milk intake refers to whole milk purchased by creameries and pasteurisers from domestic producers through collection depots and separating stations including whole milk obtained from herds owned by the creameries and pasteurisers.

One tonne liquid milk equates to 971.16L.

