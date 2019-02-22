Almost 16,000 suckler farmers enlisted to BEEP so far

As at close of business on Thursday, February 21, the second last day for applications for the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme, applications received totalled 15,807 entrants.

Today, Friday, February 22, is the final day on which applications can be made to the BEEP scheme, which was announced at the end of last month.

Farmers are able to apply online via www.agfood.ie; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says that applications will not be accepted after today.

Farmers will then have between March 8 and November 1 to submit the weight data of unweaned calves and their dams, for which the department is offering €40 per cow-calf pairing.

The payments will be made throughout the month of December this year.

All calves submitted for weighing must have been born between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019;

The unweaned calf and its dam must be weighed on the applicant’s holding on the same day;

Only scales registered in accordance with the scheme’s terms and conditions can be used. The BEEP scheme has a number of rules and restrictions, including:

When the scheme was launched on January 30, Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said: “The [BEEP] scheme is a targeted support for suckler farmers.

“It is specifically aimed at further improving the economic and environmental efficiency of beef production; I would encourage all beef farmers to apply for this scheme.”