Alltech Ireland to host ‘Pathways to Profit’ seminars

Animal nutrition company Alltech Ireland is running two seminars on dairy farming early next month, featuring a number of speakers addressing the “numerous challenges” farmers in the sector face.

The “Pathways to Profit” talks will take place on Wednesday, October 2, at the Charleville Park Hotel, Co. Cork; and on Thursday, October 3, at the Newpark Hotel, Co. Kilkenny. Both events run from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

“While the dairy industry has experienced positive growth in recent years, farmers are currently facing numerous challenges arising from increased herd sizes, forecasted market volatility and other external challenges such as climate change,” said a statement from Alltech.

The Pathways to Profit seminar series will equip farmers with knowledge on developing a robust dairy business that can better withstand future challenges.

Among the keynote speakers at the seminars will be noted vet and dairy consultant Dr. Sue Mackey, from New Zealand.

Advertisement

“Dr. Mackey will provide Irish farmers with a unique opportunity to hear expert views on the current New Zealand dairy industry, as well as take home critical information and action items,” according to Alltech.

The speakers at the seminars are as follows: Phillip O’Connor, IFAC – ‘Finance in focus: Key principles of budget planning for your dairy enterprise’;

Dr. Eoin Ryan, University College Dublin – ‘The role of farm animal health in dairy profitability’;

Farmer guest speakers – ‘Looking down the lens: Preparing for dairy farming’s tomorrow’;

Dr. Sue Mackay, Dairy Production Systems Ltd – ‘Up-to-the-minute dairy farming insights from New Zealand’;

Panel discussion to be chaired by George Ramsbottom, Teagasc.

Anyone looking to attend should register in advance. To do so, contact William Trousdell at: [email protected]; or on: 086 0105451. Car parking and refreshments will also be available during the seminars.