Entries open for second Premier Beef & Lamb Championships

The second ever Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships were launched today (August 25) amid a context of unease within the beef and sheep sectors.

Organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), in partnership with Bank of Ireland, this year’s championships will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

The event offers an opportunity for farmers and those in the industry to meet, network and do business and follows the success of the 2018 show and sale.

However, this year it comes as morale within the sector is low. Farmers in the Republic of Ireland are winding down protests against processors over prices. And meanwhile in the UK, many fear what Brexit will mean for their markets.

Speaking at the launch event this morning, RUAS president Billy Martin said: “The beef and lamb industry has been difficult this year, and we are unsure what is coming, but we will have to pick up the shovel and keep going.”

RUAS chief executive Alan Crowe added: ‘‘While we don’t know what way the world is going with the chaos of Brexit, it’s nice to have some normality; celebrating the coming together of the backbone of our economy – Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector.

“Whatever happens on October 31, there will still be a November 1, and there will still be a marketplace.”

2019 Premier Beef and Lamb Championships

This year, the one-day event features a variety of showing classes and an auction in the evening.

There will be plenty of competition to enjoy on the day, with beef championship showing classes, calf classes, calf young handlers, lamb showing classes, championships and lamb young handlers taking place.

Beef cattle will compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion of Show to be awarded the renowned Allams Cup, with lambs shown on the day competing for the title of Best Butcher Pair.