Thieves stealing tractor batteries arrested

Members of An Garda Síochána have arrested two men in connection with battery thefts from a number of tractors and diggers last week.

Having recovered several batteries, Gardaí in Co. Cavan are now attempting to identify owners, a Garda spokesperson has confirmed.

In a statement on social media, members of An Garda Síochána based in Cavan and Monaghan issued an appeal for owners to come forward.

“Between September 16 and 17, the Gardaí in Kilnaleck received a number of reports of batteries having been stolen from diggers and tractors in the Kilnaleck and Kilcogy areas,” the statement said.

Last Thursday the Gardai in Granard stopped a van containing a large quantity of batteries. Two males were arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with theft related offences.

“The batteries stolen from Kilnaleck and Kilcogy were identified from the haul. Today at Harristown District Court, Castlrea, both men pleaded guilty and received custodial sentences.

“There are still a large number of batteries for which we have not identified the owner.

“If you had batteries stolen recently and didn’t report the matter please give us a call at either Kilnaleck Garda Station on: 049-4336202 or Granard on: 043-6687660,” the Garda statement concluded.