Irish ration welcomed as price concerns mount

Last week the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) welcomed the release of an all-Irish cereal ration. According to the IFA, Quinns of Baltinglass has released an all-Irish ration.

Mark Browne – the chairman of the IFA’s grain committee – called on those purchasing animal feed to choose “the local, sustainable choice by supporting feed mills and merchants using native grains”.

Mark stated: “With high-quality Irish grain available at competitive prices, all feed mills need to maximise its use in livestock rations.”

The statement added that substituting Irish grain with imported grains results in the loss of millions of euros to the rural economy and undermines Ireland’s green credentials.

He continued: “The IFA Grain Committee will continue its campaign for the use of native grains and will be highlighting those feed mills not sourcing Irish grains.

We will not tolerate a repeat of last season, when inferior quality feed ingredients such as some maize cargoes, were imported.

Harvest prices

Speaking to AgriLand Mark also expressed his disappointment at a price of €128/t for feed barley.

He added that his committee will be working on securing higher prices for Irish grain and hoped that prices will be higher as they are announced in the coming days and weeks.