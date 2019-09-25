New Lely advisor appointed in south-east

Lely Center Enniscorthy has announced a new appointment to its team in the south-east of the country.

The regional centre has appointed Catherine Heffernan to the role of farm management support advisor, covering counties Wexford, Kilkenny, Waterford, Carlow and Tipperary.

Formerly a ruminant nutritionist for Intouch – Alltech’s nutrition service – Catherine’s role with Lely Center Enniscorthy is to help and advise farmers to get the most from their Lely robotic system, according to the dairy tech specialist firm.

Kilkenny native Catherine will be working directly with farmers in the region, analysing the data coming through the farmers’ robotic systems.

This, according to Lely, will help farmers to “make practical improvements, enabling them to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their farm from a productivity and financial perspective”.

Catherine holds a degree in agricultural science, specialising in dairy business, from University College Dublin.

Originally from a dairy farm in Glenmore, Kilkenny, Catherine has also spent time in New Zealand working on a 900-dairy-cow unit.

Catherine was on hand to speak to farmers at the recent open day on robotic milking held by Lely Center Enniscorthy, held on the farm of Gerald and Henry Dunne, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Close on 400 people attended the event, held earlier this month.