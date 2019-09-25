Landowners reminded of hedge-cutting duties over coming months

Landowners have been reminded that they are obliged to ensure that hedges, trees, ditches and other vegetation growing on their land do not pose a danger to people using or working on a public road by Cork County Council.

The council noted that, under the Roads Act of 1993, landowners should be aware that liability for damage or injury resulting from such hazards will rest with the landowner/occupier.

Examples of hazards outlined by Cork County Council include dead or dying trees, ditches or hedges interfering with traffic, blocking footpaths, obscuring road signs, public lighting, or road users’ visibility.

An awareness campaign being conducted by the local authority highlights that landowner is required to fell, cut, log, trim or remove such trees, ditches and hedges posing a risk.

In addition, it notes that particular attention should be given to damaged or weakened trees or limbs and stumps of felled trees as a result of storms and the that all necessary work should be carried out while hedges are dormant between now and the end of February next year.

Mayor of the County of Cork, cllr Christopher O’ Sullivan, commented on the matter, stating:

“Hedgerows are vital to biodiversity and it’s important that landowners keep in mind that any cutting, grubbing and burning of vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31 is prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

“This type of work should be carried out while hedges are dormant between the start of September and the end of February – so now is the perfect time to get it done.”

The council awareness raising campaign also reminds all landowners and occupiers that notices may be served on those who do not comply with their statutory obligations.

“I encourage landowners to check out www.pollinators.ie to learn more about protecting wildlife and promoting biodiversity on their lands,” the mayor concluded.