Auction preview: Big ‘on-farm’ clearance sale to take place in Co. Kilkenny

Hennessy Auctioneers (of Co. Laois) will hold a significant ‘on-farm clearance auction’ this Saturday (September 28) in Co. Kilkenny.

The sale will comprise several modern New Holland tractors, alongside a selection of machinery. It will take place at Aharney, Lisdowney – close to Ballyragget (Eircode: R95 X348) – on behalf of the estate of the late Michael Dunne.

John Hennessy – Hennessy Auctioneers – explained: “There will be approximately 90 lots of well-maintained tractors, machinery, workshop tools and other miscellaneous items on offer.

“Viewing will take place this Friday [September 27] from 1:00pm until 5:00pm and on the morning of the auction from 9:00am.”

He added: “The auction itself will commence at 12:00 midday. All interested parties must register to bid on the day and pay a €100 [refundable] bidding deposit.”

Sample lots

Among the lots will be a 2013 New Holland T7.200 (pictured below). It’s described as follows: Range Command; front linkage and PTO; 8,289 hours.

There’s also a 2010 New Holland T6080 (pictured below). It’s described as follows: Range Command; 7,582 hours.

Advertisement

Also from the New Holland camp will be a 2008 New Holland TM155 (pictured below). It’s described as follows: Range Command; 9,857 hours.

Next up is a 2006 Lamborghini R6.130 (pictured below). It’s described as follows: front loader and bucket; 7,186 hours.

Among the many machinery lots will be this 2013 Jeantil EVR 13-10 rear-discharge muck spreader (pictured below).

A selection of other lots (which are also due to go ‘under the hammer’) are shown in this gallery (below).