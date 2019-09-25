Trailer carrying livestock overturns in Armagh

A tractor towing cattle in a livestock trailer earlier today had an incident when the trailer toppled over in Co. Armagh.

The incident took place on Legacorry Road, at Richhill, Co. Armagh, just before 1:00pm this afternoon, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The road was closed off while the cattle were loaded onto a separate trailer and removed from the scene.

The overturned trailer was subsequently recovered and the road was reopened an hour later at 2:00pm, the PSNI spokesperson added.

Checkpoint challenge

Meanwhile, a tractor driver drawing a livestock trailer received more than just a call for using a mobile phone while driving last week, according to local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

PSNI officers based in Co. Fermanagh conducted a number of vehicle checkpoints last Saturday, September 21, detecting “several” motoring offences.

One such offence included the tractor driver, who was given a ticket for distracted driving.

Taking to social media, Fermanagh PSNI officers said:

“Patrols carried out earlier today in Enniskillen and towns surrounding Upper Lough Erne. Vehicle checkpoints conducted and several tickets issued for motoring offences.

“The driver of the tractor and trailer below thought it acceptable to drive while using their mobile phone.”