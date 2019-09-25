‘Dire’ grain price must not be followed – IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that the Glanbia price “is not acceptable and cannot set the trend for the 2019 harvest”.

IFA grain chairman Mark Browne has called on grain merchants, co-ops and compound feed mills not to follow the Glanbia lead on grain price.

In a statement issued to AgriLand he said: “Farmers are furious over the recent grain price release from Glanbia and are refusing to accept it.

The trade cannot follow Glanbia’s lead by paying a grain price which does not even meet production costs and leaves farmers operating at a loss.

He added that “there is scope in the market to pay higher prices for Irish grains, as other merchants have committed to more sustainable prices in order to support Irish grain producers”.

“Preliminary CSO figures indicate a further decline in tillage area this season with confidence now at a low ebb.

Following years of poor returns, the Irish tillage sector is now at a tipping point. This recent move by Glanbia is another hammer blow to the sector which will only compound the lack of confidence in the sector.

According to the IFA, its grain committee is to meet Glanbia early next week, possibly Tuesday, October 1, in relation to the announcement of its grain prices for 2019.

On Monday, September 23, Glanbia published its grain prices for 2019. €141/t (members) and €128/t were the prices announced for feed barley, while feed wheat was priced at €148/t (members) and €135/t (non-members).

A host of other prices were announced, including those paid for premium contracts such as gluten-free oats and malting barley. To view the full list click here