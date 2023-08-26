The seventh Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day will take place in Lisnacuanna, Co. Cork on Sunday, September 3, with gates opening from 11:00a.m, showcasing an eye-catching line up of kit from yesteryear and modern times.

Ahiohill is a village in west Cork, located between the towns of Bandon, Clonakilty and Enniskean.

“It will be a huge vintage day with combine cutting, threshing, a static display of vintage cars and tractors, ploughing, and one of the biggest displays of vintage silage-cutting in the county,” said Walter Helen, the main organiser.

“The tractor pulling competition which draws huge crowds and interest, is back this year.

“This year we are coupled with Farm Power Ltd. which is using the event to celebrate 40 years in business. They promise to have a display of John Deere unmatched by any machinery show or ploughing match in Ireland.

“We have huge interest this year from vintage machinery owners and this year will be our biggest yet. Other events will include a dog show, music and dancing, food stalls and fun train rides.

“We have very worthy causes, with funds raised going to the creation of a school unit in Dunmanway specifically for autistic children as well as Knockskeagh School astro pitch and the PJ Coffey rehabilitation fund,” said Walter.

Last year the Ahiohill event raised over €20,000 for Clonakilty Hospital, West Cork Rapid Response and local charities.

“The day saw over 30ac of silage cutting, with single, double, precision chop and self-propelled harvesters working and 10ac of oats to harvest with reaper blinders, bagging combines and a mixture of old school combines,” Walter said.

“There was also a static display of vintage cars and tractors and old-time threshing. The vintage ploughing also attracted a good entry.”

Admission to the colourful event is €10/adult and €5 for OAPs. Children go free.