Teagasc, Enterprise Ireland, and AgTech Ireland will provide a platform for AgTech member companies to showcase technologies at the Moorepark Open Day, Fermoy, Co. Cork, on Tuesday July, 4.

Technologies present from AgTech Ireland, in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, will be regarded as being “valuable and widely available to farmers” by an independent judging panel.

Teagasc announced the theme of this year’s open day as ‘Securing a Sustainable Future’.

Outgoing chairman of AgTech Ireland, Padraig Hennessy said: “We know that for Irish agriculture to meet its climate and environmental obligations with the necessary urgency, adoption of new farming practices and technologies will be required at scale, and at pace.

“Teagasc [has] done an enormous amount of work in that space, with their MACC plan [Marginal Abatement Cost Curve] setting out the most impactful measures.

“AgTech Ireland believes that new technologies in the biotech, genetics, equipment, machinery or data realms will also make a vital impact in supporting farm sustainability,” Hennessy added.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive officer (CEO), Leo Clancy described the development of the Irish agri-tech industry as “a high priority”.

“This event will help both our companies and farmers alike understand the key technologies that will transition farming and food production to a more sustainable future across the world,” Clancy said.

Moorepark

The event is returning to its original one day format following a necessary change in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It will focus on reduced carbon emissions; improved animal welfare; better water and air quality; and greater biodiversity.

Teagasc is also emphasising the importance of “generating financially rewarding career opportunities with a favourable work-life balance”.

There will be numerous demonstrations on the day, including: Grazing management; reseeding, low emission slurry spreading; and calibration of fertiliser spreaders.

A forum at the end of the open day will focus on the key industry challenge of people in the dairy industry.

It will begin at 3:00p.m, and discuss opportunities, as well as various career pathways in the dairy industry.