Agriland Media Group has just completed a major investment in upgrading and evolving two of its most popular platforms – Haystack.ie and agrirecruit.

Haystack is Ireland’s most streamlined online marketplace for finding, buying or selling new or used goods, services or equipment in a quick and hassle-free format.

It aims to bring things ‘back to basics’ where classified advertising is concerned and simply offers a service where farmers can trade with other farmers or merchants on an easy and straightforward platform.

By focusing on agriculture and farming, Haystack is aimed at providing the best service to users, ensuring that items that are placed for sale are relevant to the audience, and that the sales process is as quick and straightforward as possible.

Brought to you by Agriland Media Group, Ireland’s largest digital agricultural news publisher, we have almost a decade of experience servicing the needs of the agricultural sector in Ireland.

So whether you are a farmer, business owner or brand manager, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Haystack team where they can explain how to help,

After spending a lot of time speaking with customers and users and getting feedback on what they wanted, Agriland Media Group took on board the suggestions and recommendations to launch the upgraded Haystack platform.

What’s new on Haystack?

Many farmers and agri-businesses would be familiar with the previous format of Haystack but the Agriland Media development team has evolved the offering now available to buyers and sellers.

Some of the prominent changes are as follows:

Entirely new desktop website and smartphone app;

New technology platform, which will make the site faster and more responsive;

New Stripe payment integration;

New features such as spotlighting and boosting an advert;

Dedicated dealer app (available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store) to allow full functionality to the dealers for posting and controlling their adverts;

New ad management platform and functionality.

Agriland Media has received a phenomenal response to the newly developed platform and already has participation from well-known agri-businesses such as: Meath Farm Machinery; TFM (Templetuohy Farm Machinery); Billy Shaw; Clarke Machinery; Ryall’s; Breens Farm Machinery; McCarthy Plant & Agri Sales; Kelly’s of Borris; Nunan Farm Machinery; Murphy Motors; Johnston Farm Equipment; Tom Shaw Farm Machinery; Lyons and Burton.

Agrirecruit

As labour shortages across every sector in agriculture become more and more apparent, Agriland Media Group has invested in its agrirecruit platform to help farmers and businesses secure the workers they need.

The newly redeveloped platform is now more user-focused and accessible making it a faster more lightweight system.

Postings are quicker to load and with the significant and rapidly growing Agriland audience available at the touch of a button, it is the by far the best and more premium option to help businesses and farm enterprises recruit the right people for the right job.

Recruiters also often get extra online visibility by regularly being featured on the main Agriland news site.

The future is digital

Owner and managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: “In less than 10 years we have become one of the largest agricultural news publishers in Ireland and the largest digital agri-publisher.

“We are committed to leading the rapid transition from print to digital with no paywalls, while continuing to rollout new products and services to our users.

“We understand farmers and their needs, and likewise agricultural business and their needs. We are passionate about technology and how it can benefit both the farmers and agri-businesses.

“The rapid decline in traditional print media circulation means that less than one third of Irish farmers still buy traditional newspapers,” he added.

“We intend on continuing to innovate and deliver new products and services to the agricultural industry in Ireland.”

According to the Genfitt Knowledge Report 2023, 38% of farmers prefer to get their news solely online, this compares to just 3% of farmers who prefer to get their farming news from print media alone.

Over three quarters of farmers surveyed for the Genfitt report (77%), stated that they had made a purchase online for their farms.

Over 65% of farmers use news and weather apps on their phone, while over one third (34%) admitted using online ordering apps.

If you want more information on Haystack, please click here, while the agrirecruit website can be accessed by clicking here.