Technical sales representative

Manufacturer and supplier of cattle housing and handling equipment, Teemore Engineering Ltd. has an exciting opportunity for a technical sales representative with substantial farming knowledge in the beef and dairy sectors.

The role will include the following responsibilities and duties:

Establish a relationship with existing and potential customers to understand their requirements;

Service existing accounts and establish new accounts by planning and organising daily work schedule to call on existing and potential customers in person or via telephone;

Prepare quotes and submit orders for existing and potential customers by referring to price lists and product literature;

Recommend changes/improvements in products;

Resolve customer complaints by investigating problems, developing solutions and making recommendations.

The ideal candidate posses a relevant qualification in agriculture or has sufficient agricultural experience, as well as a driving licence. Experience in agricultural and/or livestock handling equipment, and agricultural sales is desired.

Area sales consultant

AHV (Animal Health Vision) is looking for an area sales consultant in the dairy industry to primarily support commercially and technically customers within their region.

AHV is seeking to fill four roles in key areas in Cork; Donegal; Kerry; and Louth/North Meath.

Utilising their background to build relationships with dairies on the health of their herds, the successful candidate will lead the territory business, functioning as a technical salesperson and teacher bringing new solutions to the farm.

The responsibilities of this position, among others, include:

Providing advice and guidance to dairy farmers on AHV concepts;

Identifying and developing new business prospects whilst maintaining established accounts to ensure ongoing business delivery and growth opportunities are recognised;

Achieving all revenue and client retention targets;

Maintain and manage an active prospect list of all potential customers in an assigned area that will be called on regularly;

Managing product/stock levels.

A minimum of one year’s experience in field sales and knowledge of, or experience in, the agricultural sector, ideally within the dairy industry, is required.

Retail branch manager

Supplier of farm equipment, garden supplies, fuel and heating, and electricals etc., Dairygold Co-op Superstores is currently recruiting for a retail store manager in Cork.

The responsibilities of the successful candidate will include, but are not limited to:

Lead a safety-first culture, improve and maintain site safety in line with best practice, quickly identify and resolve safety hazards and observe site safety governance;

Lead a motivated, engaged and enabled team, ensuring team members are fully trained, competent and developed in their roles;

Control and analyse sales performance for each department/category against budget so that store targets and key performance indicators are met and exceeded;

Monitor and manage business administration as required, including stock management, cash control, wage costs, budgets and profit and loss.

A proven track record in retail management with a minimum of three year’s strong people management experience is required.

A retail management qualification or similar business qualification, as well as a background in builders providers and agriculture is advantageous.

Farm requisites lead buyer

Dairygold Agri-Business is currently seeking a farm requisites lead buyer responsible for all procurement activities in relation to the supply of farm requisites for the retail business Co-op Superstores.

This will include devising the overall procurement strategy, direct supplier selection and negotiation, supply planning and fulfilment of the category.

The lead buyer will be responsible for a pricing strategy that will deliver the targets and goals for sales and margin of the category.

Reporting to the retail head of buying, the role will be based in agri-business centre Lombardstown, Mallow, Co. Cork with the option to avail of the company’s hybrid-blended working model.

The successful candidate will have a third-level qualification in a relevant field and five year’s relevant experience in a buying role with significant expertise in the area of farm requisite procurement.

Retail shop manager

Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd. is seeking applications for a retail shop manager to lead a customer-focused sales team with initial location situated at Mogeely, Co. Cork.

The responsibilities include controlling and analysing sales performance for each department, and the managing of business administration as required, including stock management, cash control, wage costs, budgets and profit and loss.

The successful candidate will have a proven track record in retail management with five year’s people management experience. A retail management/agricultural or a similar business qualification is advantageous.

Manual milk recorders

Cattle breeding and milk recording company, Progressive Genetics is looking for manual milk recorders on a contract basis to work in an agri and dairy environment.

Vacancies for applicants with free time in the mornings and evenings in the Inniskeen and Knockbridge area of Co. Louth are available.

A reasonable knowledge of technology is required, however training will be provided. Own transport is necessary.

The successful candidates for these positions will be working as part of a team and given a degree of time flexibility.

Assistant agricultural inspectors

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently looking for assistant agricultural inspectors (general) to fill a number of vacancies in various locations throughout the country.

The agricultural inspectorate is responsible for bringing scientific expertise to positively impact on the development of the Irish agri-food sector, and on the negotiation and enforcement of EU and national legislation relating to agriculture.

A level 8 qualification in agricultural science with a minimum 2.2 honours degree, excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills are required.

College teachers and administrator

The Salesian Agricultural College is currently recruiting teachers and an administrator. Hybrid working is available for both positions.

Teachers are required to operate as part of a team in the development and delivery of education and training on the adult distance education and part-time programmes.

A level 8 degree in agricultural science or an equivalent agricultural qualification is required, or applicants must be in the final stages of completing the required degree and due to graduate in 2023.

The administration officer will be required in administering and prioritising the general administration duties of the distance education programme.

The successful candidate will be responsible as part of the team for administration office activities while providing a high standard of quality customer service to all learners and stakeholders.

Grassland management technician

Precision Pastures based in Cork has a position for a grassland management technician.

This job involves weekly grass measuring on numerous farms and reporting directly to management on decisions to be made based around grass measuring.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

The development of assigned clients’ grassland management strategies through improved technical and financial efficiency and sustainable resource management;

To upload covers on Pasture Base while undertaking farm walks;

Ability to analysis reports provided by Pasture Base;

Provide on the ground feedback and recommendations;

To maintain a high profile for the Precision Pastures service through activities, local regional and national events, publications and public relations.

The ideal candidate will have an excellent knowledge of grassland management, their own mode of transport and be willing to work independently and as part of a team.

Dairy advisors

Teagasc is now hiring for two dairy advisor posts in the Kerry/Limerick region.

A business and technology dairy advisor for an indicative duration of 31 months is required at Teagasc, Gortboy, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, V35 X012.

A dairy advisor is sought for the Kerry Agri-business Joint Programme for an indicative duration of 8 months, with possible extension, at Teagasc, Clieveragh, Listowel, Co. Kerry, V31 N971.