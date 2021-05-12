Agriland Media is continuing its growth and expansion plans with another appointment to its editorial team. Justin Roberts has taken up the role of technical machinery specialist.

Justin studied at Welsh Agricultural College, Aberystwyth having first worked in both the feed and seed sectors of the industry.

He has two decades of experience in writing about farm machinery, both vintage and contemporary across several publications. As an author he has written two books, including the history of the Nordic tractor and now resides in Co. Tipperary. Tehcnical machinery specialist, Justin Roberts

Agriland Media continues to grow

The appointment of Justin Roberts to the technical specialist team at Agriland Media is continuing on the company’s plan to innovate and expand to meet the demand of the agricultural audience.

Managing director of Agriland Media, Cormac Farrelly said: “It’s fantastic to have someone of Justin’s experience and calibre join our fast-growing editorial team.

“He brings years of technical expertise to the role and has already established himself among the top commentators in the industry, having developed strong relationships with the movers and shakers in the machinery industry.”

Further editorial appointments

Justin’s appointment to the role of technical machinery specialist, follows the recent appointment of a new senior journalist and a digital sub-editor at Agriland Media.

Tipperary native, Bernie Commins has taken up the role of senior news journalist, having worked in the agri-media sector for more than 15 years.

Meath native, Michelle Martin also joined the team as digital sub-editor having cut her teeth at a fast-paced start-up in Manhattan, New York.

The appointments come hot on the heels of a major evolution in Agriland Media’s offering, with the rollout of an innovative new platform in March and additional commercial avenues within the media group.

Agriculture, and indeed agricultural news, has been a vital element of rural life throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and Agriland Media strives to provide the farming and agribusiness community with the most relevant up-to-date information about development within the sector.