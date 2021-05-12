The European Commission has adopted an “action plan” aimed at tackling pollution in air, soil and water.

The “EU Action Plan: Towards Zero Pollution for Air, Water and Soil” is part of the European Green Deal.

The plan ties together relevant EU policies to prevent pollution, with a particular emphasis on “digital solutions”.

The commission will be reviewing relevant EU legislation to identify gaps in laws and where better implementation is necessary to meet legal obligations.

“This plan will guide our work… New green technologies already here can help reduce pollution and offer new business opportunities,” said commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

“Europe’s efforts to build back a cleaner, fairer, and more sustainable economy must likewise contribute to achieving the zero pollution ambition,” he added.

Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius commented: “Environmental pollution…is also one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss.

“The case for the EU to lead the global fight against pollution is today stronger than ever. With the zero pollution action plan, we will create a healthy living environment for Europeans,” Commissioner Sinkevicius added.

The action plan sets out targets to be met by 2030 to reduce pollution at source.

These targets include:

Reducing premature deaths caused by air pollution by 55%;

Improving water quality by reducing waste, plastic litter at sea (by 50%) and microplastics released into the environment (by 30%);

Reducing nutrient losses to soil and chemical pesticides use by 50%;

Reducing by 25% the EU ecosystems where air pollution threatens biodiversity;

Reducing waste generation and residual municipal waste.

The plan will also aim to align air quality standards to the latest recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and reviewing standards for water quality in rivers and seas.

Enhancing soil restoration will also be part of the plan.

The action plan is supposed to work in tandem with the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability that was adopted last year.