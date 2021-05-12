Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has today (Wednesday, May 12) announced the third call for Category 2 applications to the €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

This fund will support landmark regeneration projects across the country that will “breathe new life into rural towns and villages”.

Communities are being urged to put forward projects that will drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, regenerate town centre and heritage buildings, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and make rural towns more attractive places to live, work and raise a family.

There will also be a strong focus on developing remote working facilities such as digital and enterprise communities, as well as e-learning, cultural and community spaces.

Key component of Our Rural Future

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund is a key component of Our Rural Future – the government’s five year policy for rural Ireland.

The €1 billion fund is also part of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, which is funded under Project Ireland 2040.

Projects that will be funded under Category 2 are those that require significant development before they reach the stage of being shovel ready.

Advertisement

Ambitious projects for rural regeneration

Announcing the call today, Minister Humphreys explained:

“I am seeking large-scale, ambitious projects which require development support to enable them to become ready to compete for full capital funding under Category 1 of the fund.

“I want to see new projects which match my ambition for rural areas – delivering sustainable growth, greater activity and innovative approaches to revitalising our rural towns and villages.

“I also want to see projects that will address dereliction and support the government’s desire to make remote working a permanent fixture in the lives of tens of thousands of our citizens.

“This fund represents a once in a generation opportunity – I urge you all to be bold and be ambitious with your proposals.”

To date, the fund has delivered €249 million for 164 projects worth a total of €338 million across the country. Full details are available online.