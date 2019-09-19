AgriLand and Nugent couple up for ‘Ploughing 2019’

A Co. Tyrone- based trailer manufacturer has ‘coupled up’ with AgriLand for ‘Ploughing 2019’ to help in the mammoth task of getting AgriLand‘s equipment on site for the three-day event.

Nugent Trailers has came on board providing not one but two trailers, including this tri-axle trailer (pictured above).

These trailers will be used at major farming events such this year’s ‘Ploughing’ in Fenagh, Co. Carlow.

Bale handling equipment;

Shear Grabs;

Tine grabs;

Multi Purpose trailers;

Power link boxes;

Yard scrapers;

Toppers;

Livestock trailers. Nugent Engineering is a well-known manufacturer throughout the island of Ireland; its product range includes:

Site map

Usefully, the NPA (National Ploughing Association) has released a detailed map of the site, showing the locations of the various exhibition and activity areas.

Below is a JPEG image of this site map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details). Site map: National Ploughing Championships 2019

A full list of exhibitors, and their stand details, is available on the NPA’s website.

Remember, of course, to visit the AgriLand stand at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379 where you will be able to meet some of our team.

Additionally, the official ‘live-stream’ from the event (provided by AgriLand) will be filmed on-site and broadcast from our marquee – through AgriLand’s website, app and social media channels.

Don’t forget, either, to check out the NPA’s official ‘Traffic Plan‘. It provides guidance on how to best access the site, depending on which direction you’re actually travelling from. Official ‘Traffic Plan’: National Ploughing Championships 2019