Strategy discussions to the fore for Veterinary Council’s first ‘Ploughing’

The Veterinary Council of Ireland is hosting a stand at the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co. Carlow, this week.

This is the first year that the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing is holding a stand at the three-day event.

The ploughing stand features model animals which allow children to try their hand at delivering a baby calf and piglet, and also features a toy animal pet hospital.

The Veterinary Council is using the opportunity to discuss its strategy for 2019–2023 with attendees, which is to be published later this year.

According to the council, the strategy will seek to work with partner bodies to “shape the professional lives of veterinary registrants and to ensure the development and oversight of the veterinary professions continues to foster best professional practice, in the best interest of animal welfare and the public”.

Leading animal health and welfare in line with one health, one welfare initiatives;

Maintain confidence of the public and veterinary professions in the Veterinary Council of Ireland processes;

Enable good professional practice and professionalism through education;

Support the health and well-being of registrants;

Support and develop the role of the veterinary nurse;

Enhance, influence and inform policy through insightful research and meaningful engagement / proactive collaboration and communication. It contains the following strategic objectives:

Peadar O’Scanaill, president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said:

“There are a number of different challenges facing veterinary practitioners in Ireland today.

“We will soon begin a period of public consultation in order to shape a strategy which will ensure that registrants will continue to provide best in-class services, and which will also support the development, and the well-being of practitioners.

“Through a collaborative approach with registrants, we can help to ensure that Irish vets continue to deliver the world-class services that they’re known for,” O’Scanaill concluded.