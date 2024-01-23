Agricultural tyres are set to be included in the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Scheme from next year, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) has confirmed.

The scheme, currently covering passenger cars, 4x4s, van and motorcycle, finds sustainable solutions for managing waste tyres.

From January 1, 2025, it will include all categories of bus, truck, agricultural, construction and industrial waste tyres.

Tyres

The department said the expansion of the scheme will enable the environmentally sound management of all tyre categories.

The Waste Management (Tyres and Waste Tyres) Regulations 2017 place certain obligations on those who supply tyres to the Irish market.

DECC said that tyres which are improperly managed and disposed of pose risks to public health and the environment.

Advertisement

The department added that effective management of tyre waste helps to conserve natural resources; reduce pollution; cut down on energy consumption and slow down global warming.

Scheme

Ireland introduced an EPR scheme for tyres around six years ago, operated by Circol ELT (formerly Repak ELT).

All tyre producers and retailers are legally obliged to be members of the scheme, which is based on the ‘producer pays’ principle.

The compliance scheme is funded by an Environmental Management Cost (EMC) paid by the producers to Circol ELT, who organise the collection and treatment of end-of-life tyres.

An EMC will be introduced for all tyre categories which will regulate the recycling of all tyre categories to ensure they are all accounted for and managed sustainably through recycling.

Along with managing and promoting the scheme, the EMC covers fees and costs associated with collection, transport, recycling, retail handling of the tyres.

Advertisement

The department said that Circol will now undertake consultation with key industry stakeholder “to support the upcoming change in legislation for tyres”.

Commenting on the extension of the tyres EPR scheme, Minister of State with responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth said:

“To date, the tyres EPR scheme has operated very successfully and has allowed Ireland to exceed its domestic targets [a minimum recovery rate of 70% of all tyres collected and a minimum recycling rate of 30% of all tyres collected].

“The scheme also contributes to diversion of large amounts of waste from landfill.

“EPR schemes are an effective method to increase circular economy and provide Ireland with the opportunity to develop economic incentives in favour of circular products and business models,” the minister added.