Agricultural input price index rose by 2.2% in 2019

The agricultural input price index increased by 2.2% in 2019 compared with 2018, according to figures released today, Thursday, February 13, by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Subsequently, according to CSO figures, the agricultural output price index decreased by 1.2% over the same period.

The resulting terms of trade index in Ireland decreased by 3.4% in 2019, the CSO has outlined.

A further comparison of the 2019 output sub-indices with the 2018 sub-indices shows that the largest increase was in pigs – which were up 18.5%.

On the input side, the biggest increase was in seeds – up 8.8% on 2018 prices.

On the energy inputs side, motor fuel fell by 1% while while electricity increased by 3.2%.

Advertisement

Meanwhile veterinary expenses for farmers rose by 2.1%, according to the CSO figures.

A further comparison of the 2019 output sub-indices with the 2018 sub-indices shows that sheep and cattle decreased by 5.8% and 5.6% respectively.

On a monthly basis, the agricultural output price index increased by 2.7% in December 2019 compared with November 2019.

On a monthly basis, the agricultural input price index decreased by 0.2% in December 2019 compared with November 2019.

Taking a look at animal products, milk fell by 4.9%, wool dropping by a substantial 17.3% and eggs by 0.1% .

The survey used to gather the data consists of data collected from 41 merchants, 11 marts, nine co-ops and 21 vets. Additional data is sourced from administrative data sources.