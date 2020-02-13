Third time’s the charm: ‘Parade of Light’ tractor run returns

The “Parade of Light” tractor run – held for suicide awareness – is back with a bang for a third year running, according to Meath Macra na Feirme,

The event, which is organised by Meath branch of the young farmers’ and rural dwellers’ association, will take place on Saturday, March 7, in Trim – just as the sun rises over the town in the “Royal County”.

The tractor run will be held in aid of SOSAD (Save Our Sons And Daughters), the Irish suicide prevention and bereavement support charity.

This year’s occasion will have plenty to live up to, following the success of last year’s event, which saw more than €2,000 raised for SOSAD, with 51 tractors – and even two fire engines – take part.

However, Meath Macra is hoping to top this – and has issued a call for more tractors, more fundraising and more “Parade of Light” runs around to country, to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Open to anyone interested in taking part, participant drivers will gather for registration at Trim GAA Club at 5:00am on the Saturday morning. The run will set off at 5:30am with lights and engines blazing.

No entry fees apply, but participant drivers are asked to make a donation to SOSAD, according to the organisers.

Following the run, refreshments will be provided while a sponsored raffle will also be held on the day.

Check out how last year’s run went here. For those interested, more information on the run can be obtained from Meath Macra’s Facebook page.