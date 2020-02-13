Looking for land in the heart of Co. Longford? Take your pick of 2…

James O’Meara Auctioneering Ltd brings to the market two agricultural properties, both located in the heart of Co. Longford.

The first of the two properties on offer is a residential farm, located at Derryloughbannow, Lanesborough, Co. Longford.

Agricultural and marginal land

This residential holding comprises circa 16ac of good-quality agricultural land, and around 10ac of marginal land. There is also a tastefully decorated three-bedroom, stone-faced bungalow present on the property.

The entirety is located just 3km from Lanesborough town.

In addition to the land, there is a three-bay, dry bed cattle shed currently used as a workshop on site, along with cattle handling facilities.

With regard to the residence, it is in “walk-in condition” throughout, according to the auctioneers, and boasts meticulously maintained landscaped gardens.

The bungalow consists of: a kitchen; a sitting room; a front porch; a bedroom with an en-suite; three further bedrooms; a family bathroom; and a large hotpress.

Additional features of this property include: mains water; a security alarm system with CCTV; post and rail fencing; a tarmac driveway; and a large detached garage (400ft²) with a double entrance.

Advertisement

The residential holding at Derryloughbannow is for sale by private treaty, with a guiding price of €280,000. Viewing of this property is recommended to “truly appreciate it”.

More information on the holding is available on daft.ie.

Divided into 2 parcels

The second of the properties brought forward by the auctioneer is this circa 9ac (3.64ha) non-residential agricultural land, which is located at Cornamuckla, Ballymahon, Co. Longford.

The holding, which is of good quality, has frontage onto two roads; however, the land is divided into two parcels by the Rath River.

Included within the sale is a cattle yard, a shed and a holding pen, with electricity access on site.

There is “amply opportunity for construction of a residence”, according to the auctioneers, subject to planning permission requirements.

The holding is guiding at €95,000, and “could interest someone looking to build a house while securing some acreage at the same time”.

Additional information is available online.