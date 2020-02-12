2 wind warnings issued for 7 counties with gusts of 100kph expected

Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Yellow wind warnings for a total of seven counties, with gusts of up to 100kph expected in parts of the country tonight, Wednesday, February 12.

The first alert was issued for five counties, namely: Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; and Waterford. This will be valid from 4:00pm this evening through to 2:00am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, another warning was issued for counties Dublin and Louth, which will be in place from 11pm tonight through to 3:00am tomorrow morning.

Both warnings were issued this evening at 4:00pm. In all counties mentioned, south to south-east winds will reach 50 to 60kph with gusts of 90 to 100kph, and will occur mainly in coastal areas and on high ground.

This follows an earlier updated Status Yellow snow/ice warning for 11 counties tonight that the national meteorological office also issued.

In an update announced by the national meteorological office at 12:29pm this afternoon, the alert will be valid from 8:00pm this evening through to 10:00am tomorrow morning.

The warning will affect: Galway; Mayo; Sligo; Roscommon; Leitrim; Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Dublin; Louth; and Wicklow.

In these counties, the forecaster warns that it will be icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks.

Some snow accumulations are possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere, it was added.