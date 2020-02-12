2 wind warnings issued for 7 counties with gusts of 100kph expected
Met Éireann has issued two separate Status Yellow wind warnings for a total of seven counties, with gusts of up to 100kph expected in parts of the country tonight, Wednesday, February 12.
The first alert was issued for five counties, namely: Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; and Waterford. This will be valid from 4:00pm this evening through to 2:00am tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, another warning was issued for counties Dublin and Louth, which will be in place from 11pm tonight through to 3:00am tomorrow morning.
This follows an earlier updated Status Yellow snow/ice warning for 11 counties tonight that the national meteorological office also issued.
In an update announced by the national meteorological office at 12:29pm this afternoon, the alert will be valid from 8:00pm this evening through to 10:00am tomorrow morning.
The warning will affect: Galway; Mayo; Sligo; Roscommon; Leitrim; Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Dublin; Louth; and Wicklow.
Some snow accumulations are possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere, it was added.